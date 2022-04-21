It seems that Partygate may be going quiet for a while. Like some sort of embarrassing rash that flares up from time to time, the immediate sources of irritation will be absent.

The government’s last-minute decision to release its backbenchers from their pledge of loyalty – and to vote with their conscience on referring Boris Johnson to the Commons privileges committee – avoided gross embarrassment.

Whatever their public protestations, many Conservative MPs in marginal seats were reluctant to abandon their own political futures to the uncertainties of Partygate – and Mr Johnson’s reputation for probity. Thus was a possible parliamentary defeat avoided.