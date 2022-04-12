Who will go first? The latest crop of Partygate fixed penalty notices has created quite a “moment”. Not only is the prime minister being fined for committing a criminal offence, but the chancellor of the exchequer too. (The prime minister’s wife has also been given a ticket, another historic moment, though she is of course not an officeholder.)

Of the many unwelcome “firsts” credited to this prime minister, breaking laws he himself framed and pushed through parliament is a remarkable, if dishonourable, achievement.

Out of the party-loving Downing Street neighbours, it is Rishi Sunak who is the more likely to decide the game isn’t worth the candle. He was in some trouble even before the Metropolitan Police sent him his unwelcome piece of mail, and the fact he has already moved his family out of Downing Street may be a sign of serious disillusion with politics and his party (and the feeling is mutual).