With so much discouraging data about the rise of the Delta coronavirus variant (formerly known as the “Indian” variant), and the distress and uncertainty about foreign holiday travel, it is all too easy to become gloomy about the chances of suppressing Covid-19. Rightly so, in fact, because the situation will remain serious for some time yet, and a potential third wave later in the year has always been a likely development.

Cases are now trending firmly in the wrong direction, and businesses and families fear the postponement of the next relaxation of lockdown on 21 June.

A partial postponement does feel increasingly likely, with working for home, for example, retained. The track record of the government in taking wise and timely decisions is not encouraging. Long experience teaches us to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst. There have been false dawns before; there are legitimate concerns. The default option should be that the next relaxation will be delayed, unless the data does improve.