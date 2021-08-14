Let us not be distracted by the question of what label to apply to the horror of these murders

The horror of the killings in Plymouth is intensified by the rarity of this kind of violence in Britain. The US is inured to mass shootings by disturbed young men allowed access – by a misreading of the young republic’s idealistic constitution – to the most appalling weapons. For us, after the ban on most guns in the wake of the Dunblane killings a quarter of a century ago, five murders in one incident is a freak event.

No wonder that there is a struggle to find the right words with which to describe something that seems so outside the British experience. All the elements are familiar from coverage of American shootings: a young man with a history of mental health problems, who identified as an incel – an involuntary celibate – and who fed his hatred of women online, and who was obsessed with guns. The only differences are that in the US he probably would have killed more people, having access to more lethal weapons, and that in the UK he was nearly stopped, having had his gun licence taken away from him.

The inquiry into the killings is bound to focus on the obvious questions. Why was the gun given back to the killer after he agreed to attend an anger management course? Were the killer’s mother’s pleas to NHS mental health services passed on to the police?