Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Protests in China have a pre-revolutionary feel to them

Editorial: Xinjiang happens to be one of the many areas where the usual modest-sized (but noisy) protests about routine concerns have evolved into larger, less orderly and rather more politically charged protests

Monday 28 November 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>China, like Iran and Russia, is a country which is in a more or less permanent state of war with its own people</p>

China, like Iran and Russia, is a country which is in a more or less permanent state of war with its own people

(AP)

As with the disturbances in Iran (and, to a lesser degree, Russia) the wave of protests breaking out in China have something of a pre-revolutionary feel to them.

Or, perhaps, a pre-pre-revolutionary feel, given that the Communist Party of China has maintained a firm and wary grip on the people of China since 1949. It has ruled through self-inflicted famines, breakneck industrialisation, brutal suppression in Tiananmen Square, oppression in Tibet and Hong Kong – and, lately, allegations of genocide of the Uighur people in the province of Xinjiang.

Xinjiang happens to be one of the many areas where the usual modest-sized (but noisy) protests about routine concerns have evolved into larger, less orderly and rather more politically charged protests. In Xinjiang, residents in a block of flats burned to death because the doors had been locked as a Covid measure, and they couldn’t escape.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in