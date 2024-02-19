Jump to content

The Independent View

The fatal flaw in Israel’s strategy? Industrial-scale warfare will not make it any safer

Editorial: With an attack on Rafah, the only certainly would be another hugely disproportionate loss of life – but from it, other consequences would flow, none of which will be in the interest of the Israeli people. The invasion must not go ahead

Monday 19 February 2024 19:02
War cabinet minister Benny Gantz has said Israel will launch a ground offensive against Rafah if hostages held by Hamas are not returned by 10 March

(AP)

Aside from offering him some political “cover” and providing some semblance of national unity, one reason why Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, invited his opposition rival Benny Gantz to join a small war cabinet was to ensure the government had a disciplined, single message to send to its friends and enemies alike. It has not turned out that way.

For some months, various government ministers – some outside the cabinet, but nonetheless attracting attention – have been, to put things as bluntly as they have, shooting their mouths off. Remarks about Palestinians being “human animals” and the like have strengthened the genocide case being pursued against Israel in the International Court of Justice.

Now, Mr Gantz has warned Hamas that unless Israeli and other hostages are released by Ramadan, which begins on 10 March, the ground offensive against Rafah will go ahead.

