Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty, his wife, have done the right thing too late, and only because The Independent revealed her arrangements for reducing her tax liability.

As Anna Isaac, our economics editor, reported on Wednesday, Ms Murty is a non-dom: that is, she is a non-domiciled person for tax purposes.

As a British resident, she has to pay tax on her UK income, but as an Indian citizen who intends to return to India eventually, she can choose to have her income earned outside the UK taxed outside the UK. Non-doms are required to pay £30,000 a year for this privilege, which expires after they have lived here for 15 years – a change introduced by George Osborne as chancellor the last time there was a fuss about the tax treatment of non-doms.