At last, Rishi Sunak has come to realise that it is the slow speed of asylum applications that creates so many of the other problems. As Keir Starmer has pointed out, only 4 per cent of the asylum applications by small boat migrants in 2021 were processed.

The vast backlog of cases has created the problems at Manston, including a death from diphtheria and the subsequent dispersal of the infectious disease, and the extensive use of hotel accommodation, with asylum seekers simply disappearing. Some 10,000 asylum seekers are to be found new accommodation in holiday parks, former student halls, and surplus military sites – hardly ideal or sustainable locations.

Now, after 12 years of Conservative-led governments, Mr Sunak has resolved to put some resources into the effort rather than ignoring it and the squalor and disease that such neglect has created in the shanty camps. The money on new specialist units and advisers will be well-spent, provided that the sped-up processes remain fair and lawful. Mr Sunak has set himself the target of ending the backlog of refugee claims by the end of next year, which is ambitious. He is right to want to resolve the issues, provided fairness and compassion are at least as important as increasing the productivity of the system.