Rishi Sunak may not have used the word ‘austerity’, but it will certainly feel like it
Editorial: Back in the here and now, families face a severe squeeze on living standards. Even those in shortage occupations will find their inflated pay won’t go as far as they might imagine
As the country looks forward to a Christmas without turkey, toys, or even the traditional trees, there was at least no shortage of ambition from the chancellor of the exchequer.
Most of it was centred on his own political career, of course, and few at the Conservative conference would have missed the double meaning of his declaration that “the future is here”. The future is indeed Rishi Sunak-shaped (at least in the mind of Rishi Sunak).
Still, he also offered some afterthoughts about the future of the country, and they too were bold: “I believe we’re going to make the United Kingdom the most exciting place on the planet.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies