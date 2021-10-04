As the country looks forward to a Christmas without turkey, toys, or even the traditional trees, there was at least no shortage of ambition from the chancellor of the exchequer.

Most of it was centred on his own political career, of course, and few at the Conservative conference would have missed the double meaning of his declaration that “the future is here”. The future is indeed Rishi Sunak-shaped (at least in the mind of Rishi Sunak).

Still, he also offered some afterthoughts about the future of the country, and they too were bold: “I believe we’re going to make the United Kingdom the most exciting place on the planet.”