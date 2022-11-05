As we said when Rishi Sunak decided he had more important things to do than attend the climate summit in Egypt, our new prime minister is “a hard worker and a fast learner”.

He has worked hard on his homework for the autumn statement – so hard that he has created some space in his diary – and he has learned. He will now be going to Sharm el-Sheikh after all.

His original decision was a mistake. We can see how a new prime minister, acutely aware of the value of their time, might rashly conclude that it would be a poor use of that valuable resource to spend it flying to Egypt in order to be seen at the largely symbolic part of an international conference.