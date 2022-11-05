Jump to content

Rishi Sunak is right to go to Egypt, but Cop27 must be more than an empty show

Editorial: The prime minister’s attendance at the climate talks is of more than merely symbolic importance

Saturday 05 November 2022 21:30
<p>If Sunak can convince other world leaders that he is serious about working on the practical solutions to the climate emergency, his trip to Egypt may be even more valuable</p>

(Getty)

As we said when Rishi Sunak decided he had more important things to do than attend the climate summit in Egypt, our new prime minister is “a hard worker and a fast learner”.

He has worked hard on his homework for the autumn statement – so hard that he has created some space in his diary – and he has learned. He will now be going to Sharm el-Sheikh after all.

His original decision was a mistake. We can see how a new prime minister, acutely aware of the value of their time, might rashly conclude that it would be a poor use of that valuable resource to spend it flying to Egypt in order to be seen at the largely symbolic part of an international conference.

