the independent view

Rishi Sunak’s empty boasts about Rwanda will be his legacy

Editorial: Judge me on my record, says Rishi Sunak, as he admits all migrant flights are grounded until the election

Thursday 23 May 2024 19:46 BST
Comments
The Independent disagrees with the Rwanda policy
The Independent disagrees with the Rwanda policy (PA)

Day one of the election campaign opened with Rishi Sunak admitting that no deportation flights will take off for Rwanda before polling day. This was a bad start for a prime minister who promised above all a return to competence when he took over after a period of extreme political turbulence.

Mr Sunak has not been in office long, although he has managed to survive 12 times longer than his immediate predecessor, but in that time he has had a mixed record of delivering the stability and brighter days that he promised.

Early on in his premiership he set out his “five key priorities” – to halve inflation, restore economic growth, reduce the national debt, cut NHS waiting lists and stop the boats. That he has failed on the last three of the five (and as for the second, growth was restored only after a shallow recession) is a rickety platform from which to launch an election campaign.

Comments

