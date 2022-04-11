Leaving aside the merits of the case, Rishi Sunak’s leak inquiry looks like yet another of his many public relations disasters.

For a man who aspires to the highest offices of the land, he has a curiously tone-deaf attitude towards what the general public think is acceptable – such as his new wave of austerity policies – and believable, such as the brief pretence that a Kia Rio serves as the Sunaks’ family transport.

In the first place, all of the information about his personal tax affairs, and those of his close family members, should have been placed in the public domain under the spirit of the ministerial code. It is one of the prices that politicians, and indeed their families, have to pay to enjoy the confidence of the taxpayers who pay their wages and obey their laws. The code requires all sources of potential and perceived conflicts of interest to be disclosed to the civil service and, by implication, placed in the public domain through the published list of ministerial interests. The offshore family trusts, Akshata Murty’s approximately £600m worth of shares in Infosys, her “non-dom” status, and Mr Sunak’s US green card should have all been disclosed, one way or another, in the public interest. They were not, thus also breaching the Nolan principle of openness in public life.