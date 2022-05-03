So, America puts the clock back. If the unprecedented leaks about the inner thinking of the US Supreme Court are correct, one half of the population of the country are about to have a fundamental human right cancelled.

Since 1973, the Roe v Wade judgment has not only protected the rights of women in the United States to do with their bodies what they wish, but acted as a beacon of hope to a world where, even now, dogma and patriarchal oppression has forced women to carry foetuses they do not want – and in extremis, to lose their lives in giving birth to them.

In a few months, the judicial protection of Roe v Wade will simply disappear. Some states have already passed draconian anti-abortion laws in eager anticipation of the barbaric cruelties to be inflicted on vulnerable and terrified women, whose only crime was to get pregnant (too often, without consent). Others will now be emboldened to restrict the right to a lawful termination further. The consequences are not difficult to foresee.