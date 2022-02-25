The prime minister told the Commons that the response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine “must include ending Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and gas”. He did not specify the timetable by which that might happen, beyond promising to squeeze Russia out of the global economy “day by day and week by week”.

Earlier, in his televised address to the nation, Boris Johnson promised to “hobble the Russian economy”, but the hard truth is that cutting Europe off from Russian natural gas will go some way towards hobbling our own economies too. Surprisingly, perhaps, it was Sir Keir Starmer for the opposition who was more willing to talk about the economic pain that we must be prepared to suffer. Mr Johnson, although he had some stirring words about standing by the Ukrainian people and defending democracy, felt that he had to reassure the British people that the government would try to protect them from the repercussions of sanctions against Russia for “our cost of living”.

Of course, any government must try to protect those who can least afford it from the worst effects of sanctions – as this government has already sought to do with its “buy now, pay later” scheme to soften the blow of rising natural gas prices so far. But if Europe is cut off from Russian supplies, all European countries including Britain will see prices rising further, even if the UK imports only a small proportion of Russian gas, because prices are set in the international market.