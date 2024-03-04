Two years, three home secretaries and £370m later, the Rwanda plan launched by Priti Patel and Boris Johnson has successfully deported the grand total of zero refugees to Kigali.

That, in its way, is something to celebrate. It was always morally wrong and legally problematic to treat people in this way, and placing them at risk of being returned to their countries of origin to be tortured to death was always the wrong thing to do, even if it cost very little.

The fact is that it costs a great deal and for no great purpose. As the latest attempt to revive the scheme arrives in the House of Lords – a hostile environment, if ever there was one – it faces yet more obstacles.