The most shameful civilian flight in British history has taken off from Boscombe Down, an RAF base in Wiltshire, en route to Rwanda. The fact that there are so few on board doesn’t lessen the symbolic impact of a founding signatory to the United Nations, and to the European conventions on refugees, abnegating a responsibility it solemnly entered into after the last world war.

Not only has Britain definitively broken its international legal obligations, but it has hurtled through a moral crash barrier. This is the act of a government that has made sadism a principle on which policy is written. As the Archbishop of Canterbury says: “The shame is our own because our Christian heritage should inspire us to treat asylum seekers with compassion, fairness and justice, as we have for centuries.”

Apparently, it is popular with some MPs and some voters. They are entitled to their view but will have to live with their conscience. Yet the Rwanda policy is a failure already, on its own terms. As a supposed deterrent – a description that reveals much about the government’s true intent – it won’t work.