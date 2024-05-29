The Rwanda report has turned ‘stop the boats’ into Sunak’s epitaph

After two years, countless attempts to get refugees deported, endless legal wrangles and numerous pieces of legislation, the Rwanda plan remains more a theoretical construct than a functioning part of the machinery of state.

Whatever Rishi Sunak’s motivations for calling his surprise general election, the suspicion must be that even he – who has inexplicably made it the flagship policy of his administration – didn’t expect the flights to actually take off for Kigali this summer.

For Mr Sunak, the promise of the Rwanda plan is more useful to him than further evidence of its essential redundancy. Rather than risk another run-in with the European Court of Human Rights and the UK Supreme Court on whether the scheme is lawful and constitutional, he has instead opted to pretend that the “deterrent effect” is already making itself felt.