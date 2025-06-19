Keir Starmer must refuse to follow Donald Trump into war on Iran

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump appears to be enjoying keeping the world guessing as to whether he will intervene against Iran. A teasing comment that the US military “may or may not” join the Israeli strikes on suspected nuclear sites; a throwaway suggestion that the supreme leader is safe “…for now”; a denial that a military plan of attack has been approved and is waiting for his say-so.

And so it has fallen to Sir Keir Starmer to be the grown-up in the room.

The prime minister today made his government’s priorities clear, calling for a “return to diplomacy”, warning against actions that would “ramp up the situation”, “cooling tensions”. It is a level of seriousness that the situation in the Middle East deserves.

Sir Keir agrees that the Iranian nuclear issue has to be dealt with – “but it’s better dealt with by way of negotiations than by way of conflict”. It’s a soundbite that could sound like an intention to tell the US president, if he came asking for British participation in action in support of Israel, that Britain would invoke the precedent of Harold Wilson’s refusal to provide Lyndon Johnson with military assistance in Vietnam.

Iran’s nuclear ambitions are real enough. When he appeared in front of the foreign affairs committee on Tuesday, Seyed Ali Mousavi, the Iranian ambassador to the United Kingdom, was unable to explain why his government should want weapons-grade enriched uranium, which is no use for civil nuclear power.

What is less clear is whether Iran is, or was, on the threshold of making a usable weapon. Despite speculation for decades that Iran is years, or months, away from making a nuclear bomb, it has never actually seemed imminent. Given the extent of Israeli intelligence penetration of the Iranian secret state, made evident by the assassination of several military leaders and nuclear scientists in recent days, we would have expected Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, to have let the world know about it if there was evidence that Iran was about to acquire nuclear capability.

Even if the Israeli strikes had been justified, however, what is even less clear is whether military action is the best way to prevent Iran acquiring nuclear weapons in future. This is the critical issue for the British government as world leaders consider the way forward.

Peter Ricketts, Britain’s former national security adviser, put it pithily on Wednesday, saying of Iran’s rulers that bombing raids would “reinforce their determination to keep working on a nuclear weapon when this round of fighting is over”. As he said: “Just coming back and bombing them every few years is not going to make the world safer.”

Now, Sir Keir should tell Donald Trump that he was right to pursue negotiations with the Iranian government – talks that were interrupted by the unilateral Israeli action. Mr Trump evidently thought that those negotiations were making progress towards the goal of verifiable restrictions on Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons.

And it may be that Mr Trump’s bellicose language since then has been designed, however crudely, to push Iran’s leaders back to the negotiating table, now that they have seen what the alternative looks like.

The British government’s leverage is limited, but it does have some and it should deploy it. If the US wants to use the British Diego Garcia base on the Chagos Islands to launch attacks on Iran, it should be refused.

We will not labour the comparison with the US invasion of Iraq. The Independent led the campaign of opposition to Britain’s role in that disaster, but we failed to keep Britain out of it.

We may have been vindicated by events – but the important thing is to avoid making the mistake in the first place. We hope that Sir Keir, the Labour Party and the wider political establishment have learnt from history, and that they will refuse to follow another US president into another counterproductive and ill-judged conflict.