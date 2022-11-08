A little over three months ago, during the last but one Conservative leadership campaign, Rishi Sunak declared that appointing a new independent ethics adviser would be “one of the first things” he did in government if he won the race to succeed Boris Johnson in No 10. For obvious reasons, it must be said.

Mr Sunak had resigned as chancellor, effectively ending Mr Johnson’s premiership, because, in his own words: “The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Mr Sunak was right, and must now be regretting that he hasn’t yet appointed an ethics adviser – or even, as he himself suggested in July, brought back Lord Geidt, who had quit the job in protest in June (though perhaps Lord Geidt, who’d served the Queen as private secretary for some years, had had enough of politicians).