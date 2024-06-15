Trust in the Conservatives on tax has collapsed, according to an opinion poll by Techne UK for The Independent. More than twice as many people say they trust Sir Keir Starmer most on the issue as say the same about Rishi Sunak.

This is despite the Conservatives seeking to make Labour’s alleged secret tax plans the key issue of the election campaign. The Labour Party has obviously done a good job of filleting its manifesto of spending promises, apart from the few limited ones that are paid for by the specific small tax rises that it sets out.

Unfortunately, this means that both main parties are not being straight with the British people. The Conservatives have been forced to invent Labour’s hidden tax rise, engaging in the bogus exercise of feeding their own assumptions about Labour’s plans into the impartial Treasury machine and coming out with the spuriously precise figure of £2,094 in extra taxes for every working household over four years.