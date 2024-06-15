Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

the independent view

We still need honesty from all parties on taxes and public spending

Editorial: Trust in the Tories on tax is at an all-time low – but Keir Starmer has his own questions to answer

Saturday 15 June 2024 19:53 BST
Comments
The Conservatives have been forced to invent Labour’s hidden tax rise
The Conservatives have been forced to invent Labour’s hidden tax rise (PA Wire)

Trust in the Conservatives on tax has collapsed, according to an opinion poll by Techne UK for The Independent. More than twice as many people say they trust Sir Keir Starmer most on the issue as say the same about Rishi Sunak.

This is despite the Conservatives seeking to make Labour’s alleged secret tax plans the key issue of the election campaign. The Labour Party has obviously done a good job of filleting its manifesto of spending promises, apart from the few limited ones that are paid for by the specific small tax rises that it sets out.

Unfortunately, this means that both main parties are not being straight with the British people. The Conservatives have been forced to invent Labour’s hidden tax rise, engaging in the bogus exercise of feeding their own assumptions about Labour’s plans into the impartial Treasury machine and coming out with the spuriously precise figure of £2,094 in extra taxes for every working household over four years.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in