The Independent view

The Tories may need more than economic growth to change their fortunes

Editorial: As the government scrambles to clean up its own economic mess, voters are unlikely to feel much better off by the time of the election

Sunday 24 March 2024 18:56 GMT
<p>Jeremy Hunt’s main purpose in his interviews on Sunday was to draw dividing lines with Labour ahead of the election</p>

(PA)

It was revealing that Jeremy Hunt was put forward by the government for the Sunday political shows on TV – unusually, only three weeks after his last Sunday media round on the eve of his Budget.

The chancellor’s latest appearance was a tacit admission that his package, including a two-percentage-point cut in national insurance contributions, has failed to move the political dial – to the frustration of the Conservative MPs who are starting to fear that nothing will dent Labour’s 20-point lead in the opinion polls.

True, Mr Hunt wanted the opportunity to bask in the brighter economic news since his Budget – a sharp drop in inflation and a return to limited economic growth which should soon bring the UK’s recession to an end. Ministers hope that wages outpacing inflation will generate a “feelgood factor”, and that the Bank of England will soon start to bring down interest rates so mortgage rates fall, undoing some of the damage from Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-Budget.

