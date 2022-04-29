The security of members of Nato and the European Union is at stake

Editorial: It has dawned on western leaders that the future freedom of their peoples depends critically on what happens to Ukraine and, quite possibly, Moldova – as well as Poland and Estonia

Friday 29 April 2022
Comments
(Dave Brown)

In case anyone in the international community was in any doubt about Russia’s attitude to peace, a missile was lobbed at Kyiv, just as the secretary-general of the United Nations was there to see for himself the effects of the invasion.

“A postcard from Moscow” the Ukrainian authorities described it, and the message required no translation. Peace, in the form of a ceasefire – and still less, a permanent agreement – seems further away than at any point since the invasion began. Indeed, slowly, incrementally but unmistakably, the situation is escalating – even as the war on the ground enters a period of attritional, static warfare.

Russian atrocities have appalled public opinion, and ushered governments in the west towards more determined action. Things that would have been unthinkable have now become inevitable. A few months ago, for example, German military assistance to Ukraine amounted to not very much more than new helmets.

