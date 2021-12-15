You might think that for something so important and consequential, you could get a straight answer to a simple question – why, precisely, does Joe Biden want to extradite Julian Assange?

Back in January 2021, when Biden assumed the presidency, there was hope and some expectation among supporters of the founder of WikiLeaks, that the new administration would drop the entire affair. The extradition process, and the 18 charges he faced – 17 of them under the Espionage Act – had been started by Donald Trump, who once claimed to be fond of the whistleblowing outfit, but then had a change of view.

Indeed, after a British judge, Vanessa Baraitser, ruled that while US prosecutors had met the tests for Assange to be extradited for trial there was too great a likelihood of him taking his own life, his supporters hoped that would be the end of it.