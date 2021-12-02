A CNN host, a political scandal, and a journalistic conundrum

CNN has a Chris Cuomo problem. Again.

Earlier this week, new documents revealed that the pugnacious pundit had played a central role in advising his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, throughout a sexual misconduct scandal that ultimately toppled him.

Chris Cuomo, according to interviews with investigators with the New York attorney general’s office, even reached out to his journalistic “sources” to see whether additional accusers planned to come forward against the powerful state politician. The CNN host claimed to have a lead on one of his brother’s accusers and drafted a defiant statement for Andrew Cuomo as the controversy swirled.