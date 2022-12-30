Jump to content

The Christmas TV schedule is packed this year – and we have to review it all

With a constant flow of festive shows, those manning the culture desk will be putting in the hours, writes Charlotte Cripps

Friday 30 December 2022 21:30
<p>here’s layers to ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’, starring Daniel Craig</p>

(John Wilson/Netflix)

There’s always great interest in the Christmas TV schedules – but at least it’s not repeats like last year. TV production is back to normal after the Covid pandemic and lockdowns and now we are spoilt for choice.

The Christmas TV schedule is packed this year – and we have to review it all.

Luckily, we can get hold of screeners early on so that our critics don’t have to be glued to the TV and sacrifice Christmas lunch – or seeing in the New Year – to file reviews.

