Canada, too dangerous? The UK’s Covid infection rates are far higher

The consular department of the Foreign Office has a long and proud history. Besides the care given to countless distressed British travellers, diplomats have sought to minimise harm by assessing and explaining the risks awaiting those travelling to nations around the world.

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office travel advice provides a fair picture of the potential dangers.

Or so I thought. But just as the travel industry and our international horizons have changed dramatically over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, so too have the parameters for assigning countries to the no-go list: the register of nations to which you are warned against all but essential travel.