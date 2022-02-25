I saw Disney’s Frozen last weekend in the West End for my daughter’s birthday – it’s the best show I’ve seen in ages. It felt ludicrous to pay £90 per ticket, particularly for two young children aged three and five. But I was blown away – it’s worth every penny.

Now people think I’ve gone mad as I keep recommending my friends and colleagues go to see it, even without kids. The whole audience – old and young – stood up for a standing ovation at the end. So, why is the West End show based on the hit 2013 Disney film and directed by the British theatre director Michael Grandage hitting the mark so well?

Is it the twinkling icy beauty of the set? The power of the Oscar-winning ballad “Let It Go” sung live? The comedy in Olaf the Snowman brought to life on stage? Or is it the palpable depth of pain the sisters feel as they are torn apart, and the utter terror we feel when Elsa is about to be executed for accidentally freezing Anna’s heart? Or maybe it’s simply the wow factor of the special effects, including Elsa’s seemingly instantaneous costume change when she transforms into the dazzling ice queen?