Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pollsters underestimated female voters in the midterms

Exit polls have shown Democrats and Republicans alike that they underestimated how important abortion rights are to the American electorate

John Bowden
Washington DC
Wednesday 09 November 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Women hold signs supporting the right to an abortion as Joe Biden speaks in Washington DC</p>

Women hold signs supporting the right to an abortion as Joe Biden speaks in Washington DC

(Getty)

Pissing off a demographic that makes up more than half of the electorate. Who could possibly have thought that was a good idea?

After a little more than four months of gruelling post-Roe midterm electioneering and endless speculation from Washington DC pundits, we have finally arrived at the conclusion that Democratic activists were quietly coming to months ago: yes, abortion matters. Taking away a right that people have relied on for decades matters.

What seems like an obvious calculation was one that seemed to elude supposed experts in Washington for months. An October edition of Politico’s Playbook newsletter asked whether the effect of the Supreme Court decision was “fading” among Democratic voters. Many, including progressives in the Democratic Party, publicly warned that their side needed to focus more on economic issues, such as the prices of food and fuel, in the hope of staving off disaster.

And while there’s a fair argument to be made that the Democrats still lost the battle on the biggest issue of the night – the economy – it’s also fair to say that the hand-wringing from pundits about an undue focus on abortion rights was unfounded. Exit polls are now in, and we can see that the issue ranked just behind the economy in terms of voters’ priorities at the polls this year – that’s an unprecedented finding, for the record. In 2018, the issue of abortion rights didn’t even track in the top four reasons driving Americans to vote.

The message from voters is clear: conservatives won a pyrrhic victory when their Supreme Court majority overturned Roe v Wade. GOP-controlled states are now free to ban the practice or restrict it as they see fit, but doing so may very well come at a political cost that some Republicans are not willing to bear. The court’s decision may have cost them the Senate this time round, and certainly energised Democrats around the country in an effect that simply did not manifest in GOP voters.

Recommended

In Michigan, it likely contributed to the inability of Tudor Dixon to capture the governor’s mansion, as incumbent Gretchen Whitmer won a re-election victory by only slightly underperforming a ballot initiative to codify reproductive rights in the state constitution. Similar ballot initiatives won in California and Vermont, while voters in deep-red Kentucky rallied and defeated a ballot initiative that would have removed the right from the state’s constitution.

All in all, it was a bad night for Republicans, and particularly for Donald Trump, who gets to watch the man who defeated him in 2020 achieve the best midterms performance of any US president in a few decades. And they may have six unelected justices on the nation’s highest court to thank for it.

Yours,

John Bowden

Political reporter (Washington DC)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in