I’m happy about Eurovision – it’s no longer a case of nul points for the UK

The UK’s luck in the Eurovision song contest has finally changed for the better, writes Charlotte Cripps

Friday 20 May 2022 21:30
<p>The UK’s Sam Ryder came second at this year’s Eurovision</p>

(AFP/Getty)

“It’s great to see you guys trying for once!” This was the general consensus backstage in the press area at the Eurovision Song Contest this year, where the UK entry, singer-songwriter and Tik Tok star Sam Ryder, came second place with his song “Space Man”.

Our music editor was stationed in Turin, Italy, for the contest at the city’s 2006 Winter Olympics venue, the Pala Alpitour, where she was live blogging the event.

After the voting was done and dusted, there was great excitement as war-torn Ukraine won the contest with Kalush Orchestra’s song “Stefania”.

