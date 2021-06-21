This summer’s showpiece football competition is like no other. Even before the pandemic kicked it back 12 months in the calendar, this was set to be a very different European Championships, with multiple host countries and games all over the continent.

Covid looms large and there are, understandably, few fans in the stadiums – unless you’re in Budapest – while players and staff continue to be struck down by the virus even as the football plays on.

It’s a competition of new beginnings, then – unless you’re England.