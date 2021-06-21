For football journalists, Friday’s England match against Scotland was depressingly familiar
The path from over-expectation to under-delivering is one we have walked many times, writes Ben Burrows
This summer’s showpiece football competition is like no other. Even before the pandemic kicked it back 12 months in the calendar, this was set to be a very different European Championships, with multiple host countries and games all over the continent.
Covid looms large and there are, understandably, few fans in the stadiums – unless you’re in Budapest – while players and staff continue to be struck down by the virus even as the football plays on.
It’s a competition of new beginnings, then – unless you’re England.
