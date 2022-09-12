As sports up and down the country scrambled to decide how to proceed in the wake of the Queen’s death on Thursday, many, understandably, looked to football for the example to follow.

The national game, as with many sports, has plenty of shared history with Her Majesty – she was a patron of the Football Association alongside Prince William and famously handed the World Cup to England captain Bobby Moore back in 1966.

It is with regret, then, that football chose to honour her passing in the wrong way.