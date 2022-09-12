Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Football missed the target by cancelling weekend fixtures in tribute to the Queen

The national game, as with many sports, has plenty of shared history with Her Majesty, writes Ben Burrows

Monday 12 September 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Fans at the London Stadium on Thursday for the European tie between West Ham and FCSB were able to pay tribute</p>

Fans at the London Stadium on Thursday for the European tie between West Ham and FCSB were able to pay tribute

(PA)

As sports up and down the country scrambled to decide how to proceed in the wake of the Queen’s death on Thursday, many, understandably, looked to football for the example to follow.

The national game, as with many sports, has plenty of shared history with Her Majesty – she was a patron of the Football Association alongside Prince William and famously handed the World Cup to England captain Bobby Moore back in 1966.

It is with regret, then, that football chose to honour her passing in the wrong way.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in