The old saying that ‘football and politics should never mix’ does not apply in Brazil
Jair Bolsonaro actively sought out the endorsement of footballers by getting Neymar to publicly back him in the presidential election over the weekend, writes David Harding
Football and politics should never mix, say some – but it might be the most ludicrous statement ever uttered.
The sport has long been hijacked by politics and politicians, from Franco through to Fifa. There are also questions about the current Iranian team’s support for its regime. It seems, therefore, silly to argue the point that never the twain shall meet.
There have never been such qualms in Brazil though, as the weekend’s bitter presidential election has shown.
