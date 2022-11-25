There will never be a football World Cup more joyous than summer 2018

If we cast our minds back to the summer of 2018, it seemed like a much simpler time. The terms of Brexit were still being finalised, Russia was playing (somewhat) nice towards Ukraine, we were still basking in the glow of the Sussex’s marriage, and we were a mere 18 months away from hearing the first murmurs of something called “coronavirus”.

Yes, it was a blissful time, and made even more so by that year’s men’s football World Cup. Now look, I’ll be the first to say I’m not an avid fan of football by any means. The closest I’ve ever come to supporting a particular team is when a guy I dated liked Tottenham and I was dragged to a pub nearby so we could “soak in the atmosphere” of the game without actually stepping foot in the stadium. This could be why I married a rugby fan instead.

Alas, that summer I was taken over by the football mania. The World Cup in 2018 took place in June and July. Memories of that time see the air thick with a sticky heatwave, football fans spilling out of beer gardens, and passers-by seemingly drawn to the cheers when a team nearly scored, simply wanting to soak in the good vibes.