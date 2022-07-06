Why Democrats are losing faith in Joe Biden

At a certain point, the White House is going to need to stop blaming Joe Biden’s problems on the media.

Every White House is entitled to bash the press to some extent, and Biden – like many presidents before him – has good reason to complain about a lot of the coverage he has faced. Even before he took office, right-wing media was painting him as an illegitimate leader and the result of a stolen election – or, in the case of Fox News, playing footsie with politicians who did.

Now, we’re a year and a half into the Biden presidency and the gravest threat posed to his chance at reelection is no longer Donald Trump, who despite publicly hinting at plans to run and lording over a massive fundraising stash is now at a historically weak position with independent voters. The biggest threat to Biden 2024 is Biden 2022: A weak, ineffective president who is flip-flopping on issues, battling staff who constantly undermine and walk back his remarks, and seemingly unable to get his legislative agenda through two chambers of Congress controlled by his own party.