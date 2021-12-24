Boris Johnson will hope the festive season draws a line under the No 10 Christmas party scandals and other assorted rule-breaking by the government.

But the story keeps going and has done the first real damage to the Conservative Party in the polls since the 2019 election. It has cut through not because the gatherings were necessarily superspreader events, but because they gave the impression that the government thinks rules and cautions don’t apply to them.

The same attitude to Covid restrictions is found elsewhere in Westminster too. One of the most bizarre to me has been the application of mask rules in the Commons. Or more accurately, the lack of them.