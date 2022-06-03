The culture desk doesn’t usually write about royal events – we aren’t Tatler. But it’s the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Diana Ross is closing the concert at Buckingham Palace – which is also live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2 – with her first UK live performance in 15 years.

Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Duran Duran, Sam Ryder, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow, George Ezra, Andrea Bocelli, Mimi Webb, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala and Diversity will also be performing across three stages.