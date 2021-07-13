With a parliamentary vote now just weeks away, Russia is officially in election season. But bar a few party posters scattered around town, you would struggle to guess.

The outcome of this election, after all, appears long decided. It would be a major upset if candidates from non-Kremlin parties were to secure just one of the 450 seats on offer.

Even before the political metamorphoses of Russia’s 2021, things were predictable enough. All things being equal, the system would have returned respectable numbers for Kremlin parties through fair means or foul.