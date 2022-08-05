Geri Horner (or as most of us know her, Halliwell) is 50. The Spice Girl celebrates her milestone birthday on Saturday 6 August. Does anyone else feel old yet?

In a telling sign of my age, the Spice Girls’ Spice and Spiceworld albums were the first two I ever owned. I would spend afternoons after school placing them in my ginormous CD player and dancing to them without a care in the world.

I would listen as Geri, along with Melanie Brown (Scary), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty), Emma Bunton (Baby), and Victoria Beckham (Posh) belted out the lyrics to “Wannabe”, a track I would later realise was my first introduction to feminism.