In the razzmatazz world of the sporting box office, it is often true that the events themselves can fail to live up to the hype.

When a world title boxing match is waived off before barely a punch has been thrown or a first-corner crash renders a Formula One race a procession from lights to flag, fans can sometimes be forgiven for feeling a little short-changed. But surely no one who watched Liverpool vs Manchester City play on Sunday can feel anything other than thoroughly entertained.

This is what these “Super Sunday” matches at the very top of the game are supposed to be about, with the very best that football has to offer squaring off against each other. Sometimes the sheer quality on show means that the entertainment value is overshadowed by the post-match post mortems.