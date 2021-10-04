Editor’s Letter
Liverpool vs Man City shows what Super Sunday matches are all about
Two of the best teams in Europe, helmed by two of the finest managers in the game, went toe to toe and punch for punch in a thrilling contest on Sunday, writes Ben Burrows
In the razzmatazz world of the sporting box office, it is often true that the events themselves can fail to live up to the hype.
When a world title boxing match is waived off before barely a punch has been thrown or a first-corner crash renders a Formula One race a procession from lights to flag, fans can sometimes be forgiven for feeling a little short-changed. But surely no one who watched Liverpool vs Manchester City play on Sunday can feel anything other than thoroughly entertained.
This is what these “Super Sunday” matches at the very top of the game are supposed to be about, with the very best that football has to offer squaring off against each other. Sometimes the sheer quality on show means that the entertainment value is overshadowed by the post-match post mortems.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies