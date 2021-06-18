The show must go on if theatre is going to survive

Freedom Day may have been delayed – but at least we can take some solace in the fact there are lots of good plays and art shows still going ahead.

Trevor Nunn’s Happy Days at Riverside Studios and Under the Milk Wood at the National Theatre, which stars Michael Sheen, Karl Johnson and Sian Phillips, are the hot tickets. They both opened this week.

Paula Rego opens at Tate Britain on 7 July, Bridget Riley’s new work is on show at David Zwirner Gallery, while Masterpieces in Miniature at Pallant House with tiny artworks by Damien Hirst and Grayson Perry opens next week.