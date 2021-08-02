Covering an Olympic Games is as challenging as sports journalism gets. If a world championships is the pinnacle of a given sport, then imagine covering 33 world championships simultaneously – and then imagine doing that over just a 17-day period.

The Tokyo Olympics brings with it the added complication of an eight-hour time difference back to the UK – and even further to the US. It all adds up to a hugely difficult fortnight or so for a sports desk to handle.

First of all it takes much more than just a sports desk, with the US, news, culture, lifestyle and comment departments all doing their bit with the eyes of the world transfixed on Japan.