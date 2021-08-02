Covering an Olympic Games is as challenging as sports journalism gets
There’s an enormous amount to cover – not helped by the eight-hour time difference – but it’s been a brilliant games to report on, writes Ben Burrows – one full of human stories and sporting triumph
Covering an Olympic Games is as challenging as sports journalism gets. If a world championships is the pinnacle of a given sport, then imagine covering 33 world championships simultaneously – and then imagine doing that over just a 17-day period.
The Tokyo Olympics brings with it the added complication of an eight-hour time difference back to the UK – and even further to the US. It all adds up to a hugely difficult fortnight or so for a sports desk to handle.
First of all it takes much more than just a sports desk, with the US, news, culture, lifestyle and comment departments all doing their bit with the eyes of the world transfixed on Japan.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies