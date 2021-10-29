The news on 28 October that the UK’s red list would finally be a “list” in name only – with zero countries left on it – should have been good news for the travel industry.

After months of waiting for the most onerous of restrictions to be lifted, holiday companies can, from 1 November, sell trips to anywhere they please, safe in the knowledge that no lengthy (11-night), costly (£2,285 per solo traveller) stint in hotel quarantine will await travellers when they return to the UK.

But it was in muted tones that industry figures “welcomed” the announcement – almost as if they couldn’t quite muster the energy to get excited about it.