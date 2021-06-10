What we can actually expect from Boris and Biden at the G7

The G7 is one of those events that means both nothing and everything: in the words of one United Nations diplomat who sometimes takes time out of his day job to write articles for The Independent’s US opinion desk, it can often feel like it’s all flirting and canapes. Most of the hard work has already been done, even though dignitaries are just arriving in Cornwall: lukewarm announcements have been made about Covid vaccines and global responsibility; Biden has warned Russia and China that they will be “held to account” for any wrongdoing; Boris Johnson has made noises about a “Marshall plan” for climate change.

Of course, there are the usual controversies too. Boris is already having to defend himself for taking a private plane a couple of hundred miles just after making that ill-timed environmental statement. Biden has remained tight-lipped about whether the “special relationship” is still special, and rumours are that he used the term in a phone call to Johnson once and was roundly insulted for sounding “weak”.

Emin Pasha, our New York-based diplomat, wrote this week about his expectations for G7 — and the bar is pretty low. His main concern is that developed countries are being left behind in the vaccine race, and that this will mean “going back to normal” will remain tantalisingly out of reach until beyond next year.