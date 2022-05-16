Sunday saw a record Wembley crowd for a Women’s FA Cup final and a game more than worthy of it.

49,094 fans descended on the home of the English game – surpassing the 45,423 who saw Chelsea defeat Arsenal in 2018 – to watch as Chelsea edged a five-goal thriller against Manchester City to lift the trophy.

Star player Sam Kerr opened the scoring in the first half before England’s Lauren Hemp levelled the scores just before the break. Erin Cuthbert’s brilliant strike from the edge of the box restored the Blues’ lead before Hayley Raso’s late goal ensured the enthralled crowd got an extra 30 minutes of footballing bang for their buck.