Elon Musk wants us all to pay for Twitter. In a recent conversation with, of all people, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Musk casually mentioned he’d been considering requiring all users of the platform (which literally no one calls X) to pay a fee for access – a move framed as a means to counter bots on the platform.

According to Musk, implementing a "small monthly payment for the use of the system" would serve as a deterrent against the proliferation of automated accounts. The Tesla and SpaceX honcho – and occasionally the world’s richest man – hasn’t yet clarified whether this was an off-the-cuff remark, or a precursor to concrete plans in the pipeline.

Staggering as it might seem to suggest Musk might have some ulterior motives for his move, this probably isn’t about fighting bots. In the past, he’s said that he’d like the platform to be an “everything app”, and has mentioned numerous times that this would include the ability to pay for things online; just as Musk had hoped to do with X.com, the late-Nineties startup he co-founded that was eventually renamed PayPal… once the board had forced Musk out. Once everyone on the platform has their payment details at their fingertips, that becomes much more feasible. Cunning.