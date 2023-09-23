I’m speaking at the Rejoin EU march – this is what we’re going to do next
A new YouGov poll has shown that the majority of people are in favour of reversing Brexit, writes Femi Oluwole. Today we begin the fight to rejoin the European Union, and put our country back on the path to economic prosperity
Today’s National Rejoin March is just about saying that politicians aren’t supposed to deliberately hurt people. That’s it. That’s why I was invited to speak on stage.
You don’t need me to tell you how much the public distrusts our politicians. Brexit may not have created that problem, but it broke the most basic principle of politics: We, the politicians, are working to help you, the people.
Those people I’ll be speaking to on Parliament Square aren’t unreasonable. We represent the majority of the UK who, according to all the polls, believe this Brexit disaster has gone far enough.
