On the last day EU/EEA citizens and their families could apply for the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS), charities and helplines were inundated with worried people.

They couldn’t get through to Home Office caseworkers to find out why their application is stuck in the backlog, they struggle with documentation and out of date ID and many non-EU family members have been waiting for months to get the family permit necessary to apply for their status.

All of them are facing an uncertain future: Will I get that job next week? When will I know whether I will be able to stay? Will they accept a mere certificate of application if I want to rent a new flat? In many cases, despite assurances from the government, we are already seeing that the answer is “no”.