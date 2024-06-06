How worried should we be about the new European right?
The European parliament election could see far right parties across the EU make some big gains, writes former Europe minister Denis MacShane. So should we be braced for what Gordon Brown warns is an ideological ‘tidal wave’?
A month ago, Gordon Brown wrote a newspaper column proclaiming that the “rightward drift in European politics will have turned into a tidal wave” by June.
That was certainly the conventional wisdom of many commentators and academics in London this year that this week’s European parliament election will see a fundamental realignment of European politics.
But are they correct?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments