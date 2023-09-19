As leaders gather this week for the UN General Assembly, they face the most profound failure. The world promised to eradicate extreme poverty by 2030: the UN’s number one goal for a decade and the focus of billions in spending.

But we will miss the target by a huge margin. This shouldn’t have happened, and we can do something about it.

Poverty can mean many things, but extreme poverty has a specific definition: living on less than $2.15 (£1.73) per day. This line, set by the World Bank, is an estimate of what a person needs to afford a basic basket of goods including food, water and shelter. Above it you’ll survive, but below it you may not. Eradicating extreme poverty is not a high bar; it’s the lowest.