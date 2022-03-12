I was a bit of a late bloomer when it came to relationships and dating. I wasn’t exactly an “it girl” at school, and I only started experimenting with boys in my late teens.

In London, where I grew up, I came from a semi-strict Muslim-Somali family and therefore I found it easier to date freely once I had moved out to my university town.

During these years, I only cared about someone’s height (as a 5ft 9in woman I didn’t date below 6ft 2in), if they went to the gym, and if they were mildly interesting. The absolute last thing I was concerned about was their religion.

I created my own little dating universe, where I would have these secret, clandestine romances. This is because I knew, deep down, that I couldn’t introduce any of the boys I was with (and they were boys at this age) to my mother, because they weren’t Muslim.

This was difficult for me to confront, so I simply ignored it. I would reason with myself that I didn’t have a marriage proposal from any of these transient romances yet, and so why would I go through the rigmarole and headache of introducing my non-Muslim boyfriend to my loving, but ultimately religious, mother?

Of course, things get difficult when they would make noises about introducing me to their family, and the fact I was keeping them a “secret” almost always became a point of contention.

There was one guitar-playing, tousled-haired boy who was almost too sweet, and we ended it because I couldn’t introduce him to my family, and understandably he couldn’t deal with that.

I think, deep down, I knew that these relationships wouldn’t last. I also knew that at the tender age of 21 I was hardly going to settle down, so I didn’t care about my partner’s faith – or lack thereof.

Now, as I get older, whether or not my partner shares the same religion as me is becoming increasingly important. I, personally, am not fussed about their beliefs, but I know that if the man I choose to settle down with is not Muslim, it will create rifts between my immediate and extended family.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

While this is something I have always known, I worry about it more now. My worst fears are no one turning up on my wedding day, my future kids not having a connection to their mother’s side of the family, and losing the special relationship I have with my mother.

It is a lot to take in, and it means there is more to consider when someone asks you out for a drink. Asking someone, “Excuse me, but would you consider converting to Islam for me?” is hardly a good line for a first date.

Nonetheless, I have to put myself first by dating freely and on my terms – and of course, we can’t choose who we fall in love with, much less their religion.